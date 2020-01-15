Andy Murray hilariously threatens to unfollow mother after Instagram fail

Great Britain’s tennis star Andy Murray hilariously trolled his mother Judy Murray on Tuesday, after she suffered a photography fail on the social networking website Instagram.

Women in Power – Australian Open Moments

Judy Murray attempted to make a joke, saying “how to say HELLO in Mandarin,” while proceeding to spell out the letters of the word with the fruit of the same name – but an unfortunate cropping of the image ruined her joke.

Check out the post shared right below:

As you can see, the 60-year-old tennis coach uploaded an image missing the letters H and O in “hello”, and her son Andy Murray was quick to react to the gaffe, joking that he would be unfollowing her if she continued making embarrassing mistakes.

“Hi, mum… you’ve done it again. Instagram is a visual platform so if you post a picture with half the content cut out it doesn’t work.. you will get fewer likes and people will unfollow you (probably a wise decision on their part). This just looks like a few mandarins scattered on a table… I wouldn’t want people to think you’re a mad old lady. Please try to do better. Love from your baby boy x Ps. This is your final warning before I unfollow,” he wrote as a comment underneath Judy’s post.

Incidentally, the 32-year-old’s comment had nearly three times the number of likes as his mother’s attempted joke – at the time of writing.

Serena Williams’ Final obstacle to glory – Australian Open Moments

Later on the same day, Judy Murray became second-time lucky as she re-posted the picture, this time showing the mandarins actually spelling out ‘Hello’.

“Ok. So I post part pictures regularly. This is especially for my younger son who always points out my shortcomings. How to say HELLO in Mandarin,” she wrote alongside the post shared right below:

Problem solved!