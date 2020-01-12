Roger Federer finally responds to Greta Thunberg’s criticism for association with Credit Suisse bank

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has responded to criticism from climate activists for his association with the largest bank in the country. Recently, the 38-year-old—who is a 20-time Grand Slam winner—endorsed Credit Suisse who have invested a whopping $57 billion in the fossil fuel enterprises which is likely to have a negative impact on the environment of the globe.

Following that, Federer was criticised by Greta Thunberg, a 17-year-old climate change activist. Now, Federer—who has been pretty vocal about the climate change effects himself—has come out and responded to criticism by saying that he takes the environmental challenges seriously and assured his fans that he will use his ‘privileged’ status for the dialogue on important issues with his sponsor.

“I take the impacts and threat of climate change very seriously, particularly as my family and I arrive in Australia amidst devastation from the bush fires,” said Federer as quoted by Essentially Sports. “As the father of four young children and a fervent supporter of universal education, I have a great deal of respect and admiration for the youth climate movement, and I am grateful to young climate activists for pushing us all to examine our behaviours and act on innovative solutions.”

He added: “I appreciate reminders of my responsibility as a private individual, as an athlete and as an entrepreneur, and I’m committed to using this privileged position to dialogue on important issues with my sponsors.”