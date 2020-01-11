5 records Rafael Nadal can break in 2020

Australian Open 2020 is less than 10 days away and the world is now turning its attention towards Melbourne where the first major Grand Slam of the year will be played. Like previous years, the competition will have some of the favourites to lift the title at the end of the competition and one of them is Rafael Nadal.

The world number one is one of the very best in the history of men’s tennis and has managed to produce some memorable moments for the fans over the years with his hard work and dedication which brought him a lot of success as well. Therefore, we are bringing you a list of five records Nadal can break in the year 2020 and can very well go on to become the best-ever player in the history of the sport.

#5 Winning consecutive hard-court Grand Slams for the first time

Fifth in the list of targets Nadal can achieve in the year 2020 is to win back-to-back titles on the hard-court. The 33-year-old has a decent record while playing at the hard-court where he has managed to win five Grand Slam titles over the years. However, in the Australian Open, Nadal’s record is not that great where he has only managed to win the tournament once—back in the year 2009.

After winning the US Open in 2019, the world number one has an opportunity to win back-to-back titles for the first time in his career while playing on the hard-court when he will take the field in Melbourne later this month.

#4 Winning 100 titles in Open Era

Second in the list of records Nadal can break in the year 2020 is to become only the fourth player in the Open Era to win more than 100 titles. Currently, the Spaniard has won 95 titles in his professional tennis career out of which 84 were individual titles whereas 11 were doubles titles.

Therefore, if Nadal registers five or more title triumphs in the year 2020, he will join the elite club of Jimmy Connors, Federer and Ivan Lendl to have won 100 or more titles in their professional tennis career in the Open Era.

#3 Winning three Olympic golds

Third in the list of records Nadal will be eyeing to break is to become the first player in the history of men’s tennis to secure three Olympic gold medals in his career. The current world number one has already won a singles gold medal back in 2008 in Beijing Olympics whereas he went on to win the doubles gold medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Therefore, Nadal will have one final opportunity to register his name in the record books by winning his third Olympics gold medal when he will take part in the 2020 edition in Tokyo.

#2 Registering 1,000 single career wins

Second in the list of records Nadal will be eager to break in a calendar year is to register 1,000 victories in men’s singles tennis. The Spaniard currently has 980 victories under his belt in 1,177 matches and needs just 20 more wins to become the second-only player in the history of the game after Federer to register more than a thousand wins individually. However, the Swiss international is a long way ahead of Nadal as he has 1,237 single wins in his career.

#1 Winning most Grand Slam titles

First in the list of records Nadal will have his eyes set on is a chance of winning the most number of Grand Slam titles ever by any player in the history of men’s tennis. The Spaniard has already won 19 Grand Slam titles in his career and is now just one short of Federer’s magical tally of 20 titles.

Therefore, with four Grands Slams to be played in a calendar year, the 33-year-old will have a great chance to move ahead of his fiercest competitor and become the most successful player in the sport’s history.