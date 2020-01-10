Swiss tennis star Roger Federer is in the centre of a controversy, that too just few days before the beginning of the first Grand Slam of the year 2020. The former world number one will start his Australian Open campaign under the cloud of controversy after being associated with the largest bank in Switzerland—the Credit Suisse.

Recently, the 38-year-old—who is a 20-time Grand Slam winner—endorsed Credit Suisse who have invested a whopping $57 billion in the fossil fuel enterprises which is likely to have a negative impact on the environment of the globe.

Greta Thunberg, a 17-year-old who is famous for her activities regarding increasing awareness of climate change issues faced by the world, has criticised the current number 3 tennis star for endorsing Credit Suisse by retweeting this tweet:

“For Credit Suisse, Roger Federer is an ideal international ambassador,” Thunberg quoted by Essentially Sports. “The values ​​it shares with Credit Suisse, such as the quest for excellence and determination, make it a highly sought-after partner for the long term. It is therefore expected that this partnership with Credit Suisse will extend beyond his sports career.”

That is not the only form of criticism Federer has received for his association with the bank as there is a hashtag on Twitter “#Rogerwakeupnow” which is also formulated by the climate activists.