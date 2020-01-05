Novak Djokovic won against South African Kevin Anderson in the ATP Cup 2020 opener held on Saturday, but the match made more headlines for the Serbian legend’s on-field interactions with the umpire and the crowd which, one must admit, left fans with a bad taste.

After Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic gave his team a 1-0 lead, Djokovic had to fight hard to defeat Anderson 7-6(5), 7-6(6) to extend Serbia’s lead. It was also Anderson’s first match since July 2019 as since then, he had remained sidelined due to recurring injuries.

Despite so, the South African displayed enormous confidence as he fought to keep up with Djokovic. And at one point in time, the reigning Wimbledon champion lost his cool and got into a lengthy argument with chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani after he was denied an opportunity to challenge.

Later, on the next point, the Serb also admonished the crowd furiously, as he shouted at them for causing a disturbance during a rally.

Djokovic did manage to return his usual self after the match got over, and he also spoke to reporters following his win.

“What a way to start the year,” he said, before adding:

“I started off extremely well, was 4-1 up and had some breakpoints but then Kevin [Anderson] upped his game.”

“He was on fire tonight – I think the quality of tennis was quite high. I was very pleased with the way I kind of weathered the storm,” he then concluded.

Quotes via Daily Mail.