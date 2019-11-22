Gerard Pique aims subtle dig at Roger Federer over Davis Cup row

The Davis Cup 2019 has thrown up more controversies than expected, and the fact that Barcelona star Gerard Pique has been at the heart of it, has only increased that manifold. His rivalry with Roger Federer in recent times doesn’t seem to be ending soon either.

A recent statement by Pique to Spanish publication Marca now continues to challenge the Swiss maestro even though there did seem to be a bit of understanding behind the Spaniard’s message.

The Davis Cup 2019 clashes with the Laver Cup tournament, which was created by Federer and his sports agency Team 8 to honour tennis legend Rod Laver.

And Pique now says he can understand that the Davis Cup poses competition to Federer and the Laver Cup.

“I understand his point of view and try to understand the reasons why,” the defender said.

“In this case he has his competition, which is the Laver Cup, which is an exhibition that has been organised very well.

“I can understand that he sees the Davis Cup as a competition.

“We understand that it is something different because ours is 119 years old. He can think whatever he wants, we are going to do ours.

“We respect that he did not want to play here, but Switzerland has not qualified. If they had qualified we would see.

“But I think that instead of focusing on a single player, we must think about the present and the future.

“Here is Italy, with [Fabio] Fognini and [Matteo] Berrettini, the Russians and a series of young teams that are going to be fighting to win the title for the next 10 years.”