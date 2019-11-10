Toni Nadal claims best way to beat Rafael Nadal is to play like Roger Federer

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni Nadal has claimed that the best way to beat Rafa is to play like his long-time rival and off-the-court friend Roger Federer. He was speaking at the Valencia Job Fair when quizzed about how to beat the 12-time French Open champion.

The 58-year-old said that beating Nadal would be complicated as he ‘always looks for solutions’. He then went on to add that he would ask players to play like Federer if they want to get the better of the Spaniard.

“It would be complicated because he is a guy who always looks for solutions,” he said.

“If anything, I would tell him to play as Federer, who does everything very fast, although it is very difficult to play like that,” he added.

He then went on to praise Nadal, claiming that he ‘finds motivation in his fighting spirit’ and ‘is almost always motivated’.

“Rafael finds motivation in his fighting spirit, it is not so much to win,” he said.

“Sometimes he has a small downturn when the pains are incessant but he is almost always motivated. He [has] learned to play with difficulty, always looking for personal satisfaction over the victories,” he added.