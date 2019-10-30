It has been an up-and-down season for Roger Federer, who finishes 2019 without a single Grand Slam. The Swiss star, however, did enjoy his third straight Laver Cup success with Team Europe, leading his side to a victory. Nevertheless, 2020 will begin on a disappointing note for Federer fans, as he has withdrawn from the inaugural ATP Cup.

Roger Federer will not be taking part in the inaugural ATP Cup tournament, scheduled to take place in Australia at the start of 2020. The Swiss tennis star announced his withdrawal via a statement, which reads as follows:

“It is with great regret that I am withdrawing from the inaugural ATP Cup event.

“When I entered the event last month, it was a really difficult decision because it meant less time at home with the family and a fully intense start to the season.

“After much discussion with both my family and my team about the year ahead, I have decided that the extra two weeks at home will be beneficial for both my family and my tennis.

“It pains me to not be a part of the most exciting new event on the calendar, but this is the right thing to do if I want to continue to play for a longer period of time on the ATP Tour.

“I am sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment my withdrawal may cause for the fans, but I hope you can understand why I made it.

“For my Australian fans, I look forward to seeing you all at the Australian Open, fresh and ready to go.”

Federer is set to play in the ATP Finals later this year as he looks to end his season with a trophy.