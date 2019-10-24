Uncle Toni says Rafael Nadal fights Roger Federer battles every day

Rafael Nadal ended his 2019 Grand Slam season on a high, winning the US Open. The Spaniard finished with two out of the four titles to his name, inching closer to Roger Federer’s overall. His former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal, has revealed that he fights mental battles with the Swiss every day.

“I think Rafael fights on a daily basis for two or three things,” Toni Nadal said. (via Express) “The first one for a special satisfaction; all athletes try to motivate themselves. “Now Rafael has another battle: he is very close to Federer on the Grand Slams. I imagine it will be a priority of his on his mind. “Then you have other challenges; this year he can end as a number one.