Uncle Toni says Rafael Nadal fights Roger Federer battles every day

Rafael Nadal ended his 2019 Grand Slam season on a high, winning the US Open. The Spaniard finished with two out of the four titles to his name, inching closer to Roger Federer’s overall. His former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal, has revealed that he fights mental battles with the Swiss every day. 

Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, has revealed that his nephew fights mental battles every day, including ones with Roger Federer. The Spanish tennis star is one behind his arch-nemesis in the Grand Slam race and could match the record early next year.

“I think Rafael fights on a daily basis for two or three things,” Toni Nadal said. (via Express)

“The first one for a special satisfaction; all athletes try to motivate themselves.

“Now Rafael has another battle: he is very close to Federer on the Grand Slams. I imagine it will be a priority of his on his mind.

“Then you have other challenges; this year he can end as a number one.

“He always has difficulties to end as number one, because he was always forced to end his season because of an injury and this year he has many points more than Djokovic.

“I think what motivates him is to be doing well.”

Rafael Nadal is currently enjoying a short vacation post his marriage on October 19. The Spaniard is expected to return later this year to participate in the ATP Finals, having already qualified for the competition. He is also expected to take part in the ATP Cup and the Australian Open early next year, provided that he remains injury free.

