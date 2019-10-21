Fans leak new pictures of Rafael Nadal, Xisca Perello wedding

Rafael Nadal recently got married to his long time girlfriend Maria Francisca (Xisca) Perello in a grand ceremony in Mallorca, and it truly was magical.

The couple had a grand party for their wedding celebration, and some of the most recognisable names in the celebrity world were present for the function, including Juan Carlos I, the former King of Spain.

US Open 2019: The moment Rafael Nadal seals his 19th Grand Slam title against Daniil Medvedev

Many of Nadal’s tennis friends were also present including Carlos Moya, Feliciano Lopez and David Ferrer among others.

The couple released a few pictures of their most special moment to share with fans, but social media has been buzzing after some fresh new photos emerged of the wedding function.

My local hotel Illa d’Or buzzing this morning! #nadalwedding https://t.co/h4g6fUC0Ly — Sheila Kirwan (@Northamptonpod) October 19, 2019

بعض الصور الناااااادرة جدا المسربة من حفل زفاف الإمبرااطوور وسيسكا .. $#NadalWedding pic.twitter.com/RgqV8J2WFg — رابطة مشجعي رافائيل نادال (@rafansarab) October 19, 2019

Congratulations to the happy couple!