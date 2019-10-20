Venus Williams reveals what she thinks about Serena Williams as a mother

Venus and Serena Williams will probably go down as the greatest sibling pairing in the history of tennis, and the elder of the two, Venus, has now shared some interesting thoughts about her sister.

Venus spoke about how dedicated Serena is since becoming a mother, and that she feeds off her strength.

“What I admire most about her is how dedicated she is, and if I ever become a mom, she showed me how to do it. I think I had these misconceptions that were completely wrong,” Venus said, per Tennis World USA.

US Open 2019: The moment Bianca Andreescu clinches her maiden Grand Slam title against Serena Williams

“And, incidentally, my mom told me they were wrong — but I don’t think you always listen to your mom. I wouldn’t have been a good mom. So, I’m seeing Serena — the amount of time that she gives her daughter and how close they are, and how much they love each other and how much the daughter loves her.

“It’s definitely something to aspire to. So, she sent me on the straight and narrow”.

Venus also spoke openly about her niece Olympia.

“Honestly, kids love to play, so that’s the best thing you can do. She loves to play,” she said.

“I just got back from China, and I was at the house and I was up early with her, and we just played for hours. She tricks me [in] to doing things that I’m not supposed to do for her. You have to watch everything you do because she spots it and you’re like, ‘Oh no, she can’t forget about this, none of the other.’ So, it’s pretty fun’.

“We’re wiping down all of the surfaces. The hard part though is if you do get sick and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I can’t go see the baby,’ and you put yourself in quarantine. But you’re just like, ‘FaceTime me please.’”