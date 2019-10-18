Novak Djokovic’s mother says Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal cheered more by fans

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal may be the tennis duo of the century, but Novak Djokovic has been equally if not more successful in recent years. Despite that, he continues to remain slightly behind his rivals in the minds of fans.

This may have been felt by the general public, but Djokovic’s own mother Dijana highlighted it in a recent interview with GQ Magazine, even talking about the possibility of being booed.

“Yes. I can feel that [the boos]. I feel it in Australia, New York, London,” she said.

“It’s [less] so in Paris. He stole their hearts when he started to speak French.

“Honestly I don’t know. He’s so nice, he’s polite, he works so hard.

“But people don’t appreciate it because he is playing tennis in the era of Federer and Nadal.

“When he was number three, it was okay, these guys are number one and two but when he became number one, probably they could not stand it.

“I don’t know. I also suffer. They respect his success and what he is doing.

“But if you put Federer against him they will cheer for Federer.

“In another way that gives him more strength, more power to beat him.”