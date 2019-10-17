Roger Federer reveals why he is competing in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Roger Federer has revealed that he will indeed be competing at the 2020 Olympic games to be held in Tokyo, Japan, but rubbished rumours that it was solely to win a gold medal.

The Swiss maestro is yet to win a singles gold medal at the Olympic games, and reports suggested that he wished to retire in a blaze of glory.

“That’s what people will say: ‘That’s why he’s playing, he needs to go and get the gold to fill out his trophy cabinet’,” Federer said to CNN.

“But not so much to me. I don’t want to take the pressure off myself, I can handle the pressure.

“I just want to give it the best chance I have and see if I can make another medal.

“If it is another gold great. if the house comes down it will just be too much, it will be crazy and I hope I will be ready for it.

“I hope I will be healthy because in Rio I wasn’t and that hurt. Could you imagine if I won the gold? But I don’t want to dream that far.

“Just being part of it is great and to be healthy will be great. And then getting into the medal contention would be crazy.”

‘If healthy I’ll play at 2020 Olympics’ – Federer

Federer also spoke about the chance to represent his country Switzerland.

“It is just something completely different to the tour. Tournaments that we have obviously,” Federer went on.

“I do feel that I represent Switzerland everywhere I go, it’s always ‘Roger Federer from Switzerland’.

“I get that but I just feel at the Olympics it’s next level.

“I am very popular in my country and I know people would love to see me at the Olympics and go for a medal. They might even put me in medal contention.

“They might even bank in one. I will try my very best. I live in Switzerland, I spend most of my time there, I will live there, my kids will go to school there.

“The country is the best for me and I love representing and there is no better place to do that than the Olympic Games.”