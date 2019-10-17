Novak Djokovic’s mother reveals when he plans to retire

Novak Djokovic will go down as one of the absolute greats in tennis history when he does hang up his boots, and perhaps his mother knows better than us when her son will play his final match.

Novak’s mother Dijana Djokovic spoke to GQ Magazine recently, and revealed some details about her son’s illustrious career, and when it might come to an end.

“Who knows? He is 32. Maybe at least 35,” she said.

“I can’t say. It depends on him.

“If he is happy and enjoying and motivated, why not? Federer is 38 and still playing.”

She also talked about how proud she is of “Nole’s” performances with the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal competing against him.

“It is not. I’m very proud, happy. It was not easy, that’s true.

“But I’m very proud of what he does, what he has achieved – 273 weeks at number one, all these trophies, so many special moments that I have been with him.”

Speaking about her favourite win of her son’s career, the answer was simple.

“Wimbledon 2011,” she answered.

“The same moment he won the trophy – the one he wished to as a kid – he also became number one. The whole family was waiting for that.”