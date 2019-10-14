Novak Djokovic gives his take on breaking Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal dominance

Novak Djokovic became the first tennis star to break the Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal duopoly, when he first burst onto the scene. The Serbian has since gone toe-to-toe with the pair, even bettering them at times. He shares his take on besting his fellow tennis players.

“There were times where it was really difficult when I was losing most of those important matches at the later stages of the majors against those two guys,” said Djokovic. (via Tennis World USA)

“But, look, I’ve always believed in myself. I have to say there were times when I questioned myself, but I have always overcome it because the belief was so strong. I knew that if I work hard if I work on my game to try to improve it, get it to the stage where I feel comfortable to beat those guys.

“Obviously it’s a process of self-belief and working on yourself and your game to getting on that level that enables you to challenge the best players in the world. The dominance of Nadal and Federer was tremendous, especially in this period when I was breaking through and trying to, you know, challenge them for major titles.

“Of course, it does play with your mind. Of course, when you see somebody so dominant and so successful, you know, you wonder whether or not you have the chance.”

The world number one recently suffered a shock loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat him in three sets to advance to the semi-finals of the Shanghai Rolex Masters 2019.