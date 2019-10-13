Roger Federer set to lose World number 3 rankings spot after Shanghai Masters Quarter Final exit

It has been understood that Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is all set to lose his World No.3 rankings spot, after getting eliminated from the Shanghai Masters in the quarter-finals.

Take a look at the updated top-ten rankings chart right below (via live-tennis.eu):

As you can see from the above charts, it looks as if Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has displaced Federer from his World No. 3 rankings spot.

Earlier on Sunday, Medvedev won his fourth title of the year by crushing Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-1 in the Shanghai Masters final.

After the match, the 23-year-old conceded that he had been “invincible”, after contesting his sixth final in a row.

“I can say that here I looked invincible this week, since I am the winner,” he said, before adding:

“This week, yes, I probably was invincible, but for the coming weeks, I’m not sure.”

“Here this week there were definitely some matches that, let’s say, lose the set and we don’t know how it would have gone.”

In case you did not know, Medvedev was also the finalist in the US Open held earlier this year – however, he was defeated by Rafael Nadal in the all-important game.

But now, the Russian seemingly has more evidence to claim that he deserves to join the “Big Three” of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer, sometime later during his career.