Why Novak Djokovic is not as popular as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic will go down as one of the most successful tennis players in history, but being born in the same era as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer has certainly had adverse effects on him.

Despite his obvious success, “Nole” is still not viewed as an equal of both Federer and Nadal in terms of popularity, and Marseille Open Tournament Director Jean-Francois Caujolle has explained precisely why.

“He is underestimated, he definitely is for two main reasons,” he said, per Tennis World USA.

“First, he had Federer and Nadal ahead of himself who are powerful and timeless brands. So getting there is a real challenge. Then there is a game-wise matter: Nadal brought something new with his physical effort, his forehand and many other things.

“Federer is above the game style: he is the most beautiful player ever for records and Amazing shots. So Djokovic is less attractive for the game: his strategy is more about the defence and long rallies. While Federer tries to win the point, Djokovic tries to break his opponent’s game.

“He has less charisma, but he has a very attractive personality. He has a strong mental strength, he is interested to many things. I will say that he can bring a new culture to tennis and sports in general. Federer and Nadal are born champions and they would have dominated in any other generation.

“Djokovic needs to build his talent and game. His personality makes him different.”