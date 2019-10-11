WATCH: Roger Federer argues with chair umpire during Shanghai masters clash against Alexander Zverev

Earlier on Thursday, World No.6 Alexander Zverev stunned World No. 3 Roger Federer 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Shanghai Masters. However, a major talking point from the game was when Federer argued with the chair umpire and copped a penalty.

The incident happened during the third set, as Zverev bagged an early break and held his opening two serves to race to a 3-0 lead.

During the changeover, Roger Federer expressed his irritation at the chair umpire for failing to tell him about the ball change, which in turn prevented him from switching racquets.

“I got other issues man, I’m missing shots,” the 38-year-old said.

In the next game, Federer was involved in another clash with the chair umpire after he was penalized for hitting a ball towards the audience, as you can see in the video above.

The former World No.1 claimed that he did not hit the ball with any force, and that the ball did not even reach the audience.

“what were we talking about? Butterflies?” he asked the chair umpire.

Shortly afterwards, while serving for the third set of the match as the set score read 5-3, Zverev made no mistakes and he won the set 6-3 and reached the semif-finals of the Shanghai Masters.