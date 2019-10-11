Novak Djokovic expresses doubt on Davis Cup future as Roger Federer pulls out

After Roger Federer pulled out of this season’s Davis Cup, Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has said that he is unsure how the tournament will survive without Federer.

The World No. 1 star also raised concerns about how close the tournament is, to the newly-formed ATP Cup. He fears that most stars are likely to snub the Davis Cup in favour of the ATP Cup.

Earlier, it was reported that Djokovic has agreed to represent his country for the 2019 Davis Cup in Madrid next month, but Federer pulled out of the opportunity to represent Switzerland, as he wanted to focus on the ATP Finals.

“With Davis Cup, you know, Roger is not playing and, you know, some other guys, so how that’s going to turn out, I don’t know,” The Serbian said at the Shanghai Masters.

“I’m going to play it this year. Whether that’s going to be the tradition, so to say, every year, I don’t know, but the week is really tough, I mean, especially for top guys playing all season and then, you know, playing in London and then literally the next day you have to take a flight and potentially play the next day on different conditions and everything,” he further added.

“I think for the sake of tennis, I honestly hope that the conversations are going to happen again on merging two events into one, a super event, because I think it’s necessary, honestly.”

“I don’t think they can both co-exist six weeks apart for many, many years. Formats are very, very similar, if not the same.”

“Of course Davis Cup has the history behind and tradition, and of course the credibility and popularity of a hundred years.”

“ATP Cup is completely new event, but ATP Cup has a better week,” Djokovic concluded.

