Tennis |

Twitter goes wild as Roger Federer asks Novak Djokovic for pizza advice ahead of Shanghai Masters

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer seems to have made himself at home in the city of Shanghai, ahead of the Shanghai Masters tournament that began on Saturday. He even tried to engage in a healthy banter with World No.1 Novak Djokovic via Twitter – that too, over names of different Pizza!

Over the past couple of days, Federer has been busy chatting with fans via social media, engaging them with witty one-liners and constant photo-updates.

Check out the posts below:

The former World No.1 was busy searching for a new picture for his Twitter account, and fans decided to help him, until it became a little bit too much…

On Monday, he found himself visiting a pizzeria, and he was seemingly interested in the various names used for the different kinds of pizza. That was when he decided to invite Djokovic, to find the solution for the following problem:

As expected, the comments’ section filled up soon enough – with fans offering their take on Federer’s question.

Some of them even handed down some dietary advice – as they asked him not to eat pizza before a game!

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Well anyways, it now looks like fun time’s up for the 38-year-old, who is currently engaged in a Shanghai Masters round-of-32 battle against Spanish star Albert Ramos Vinolas.

At the time of writing, Federer was one set ahead, having clinched the first set by a score of 6-2.

