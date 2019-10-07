Nick Kyrgios destroys journalist for statement made on Alexander Zverev

Nick Kyrgios is known for his temper on and off the tennis court, and it doesn’t appear that he will be changing that any time soon.

His latest tirade comes after a journalist made a statement about fellow pro tennis player Alexander Zverev, and it clearly didn’t go down well with Kyrgios.

Zverev lost 7-6(6), 6-4 to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the China Open, making it his 18th overall defeat in 2019. This was pointed out by a journalist at Diario Record, Jose Morgado.

Morgado tweeted: “Zverev has zero top 10 wins in 2019”

“To put this in context: Zverev, 22-year-old, has 21 career top 10 wins already. Four in the same week to win the ATP Finals 2018. Zero since.”

Rather surprisingly, this tweet was read by Nick Kyrgios who hit back with “And you will have zero your entire life”.

And you will have zero your entire life https://t.co/93um49M9Yg — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 6, 2019

To this, Morgado responded with “it’s a fact”, but the damage was already done by that point.

Kyrgios was earlier handed a 16-week ban along with a $25,000 fine for a case of “aggravated behaviour”, but it will be triggered only if he does not comply with certain conditions.

The Australian confirmed this, saying – “Everyone, I can still play. I’m just on probation. I just have to keep a lid on my behaviour that’s all.”