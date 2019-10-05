Roger Federer tells fan he’ll get revenge on Alexander Zverev in hilarious Twitter conversation

Tennis great Roger Federer told a fan that he’ll get back on Alexander Zverev after a hilarious Twitter conversation.

A Federer fan, who was present at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland for the Laver Cup final, tweeted the Swiss that he was about to give an autograph before Zverev came and sprayed him with champagne. The fan added, ‘I’m still annoyed at him for that’.

Hey Roger, you were about to sign my hat at Laver Cup when Sascha came and sprayed you with champagne and you ran away. Can you tell him I’m still annoyed at him for that? Thanks x — rach🐝 (@rach__mz) October 4, 2019

In reply, Federer said that he will get back to Zverev on this and will sign the fan’s hat next time.

I’ll get @AlexZverev back don’t worry 🍾, and I’ll sign that 🧢 next time! https://t.co/BH7DpLz8P4 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 4, 2019

Federer and Zverev were part of Team Europe, who won the Laver Cup 2019, getting the better of Team World. Both the players are expected to return for the tournament next year as well, and that is where Federer has promised that he will sign the fan’s hat. Whether he does or not, remains to be seen.