Roger Federer tells fan he’ll get revenge on Alexander Zverev in hilarious Twitter conversation

Tennis great Roger Federer told a fan that he’ll get back on Alexander Zverev after a hilarious Twitter conversation.

A Federer fan, who was present at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland for the Laver Cup final, tweeted the Swiss that he was about to give an autograph before Zverev came and sprayed him with champagne. The fan added, ‘I’m still annoyed at him for that’.

 

In reply, Federer said that he will get back to Zverev on this and will sign the fan’s hat next time.

Federer and Zverev were part of Team Europe, who won the Laver Cup 2019, getting the better of Team World. Both the players are expected to return for the tournament next year as well, and that is where Federer has promised that he will sign the fan’s hat. Whether he does or not, remains to be seen.

