Rafael Nadal confirms 2020 Tokyo Olympics might be his last

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal has confirmed that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics might be his last as by the time 2024 Paris Olympics start, he will be 38 years old.

Nadal won the singles gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics while in Rio 2016, the 33-year-old won the doubles gold medal. Quizzed whether he would feature in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, he confirmed that it’s highly unlikely that it would be the case.

“No. It’s too far away. If you ask me now, I would say I will not play. In 2024 I will be 38. No, it would be very tough. But you never know.

“What I like is the competition. On the court I have good control, I never break rackets, I do not do crazy things. That’s my way to understand the sport in general, I am the same guy if I play a football match or golf with friends.

“My view when it comes to this sport is to give my best. Anytime. In tennis, you need self-control to keep the emotions, especially in key moments. You need to be doing 100 percent physically otherwise you have no chances and you have to be talented.

“Without talent, you can work a lot but it will not be enough. I like being on the court. All days. I am still motivated to keep playing at the highest level. I always felt lucky to live those years. I am happy with all that happened.

“For me, the most important thing is to be happy and tennis makes me happy, “ Nadal said as reported by Tennis World USA.