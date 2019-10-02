Novak Djokovic involved in on-court rant against chair umpire at Tokyo Open 2019

Novak Djokovic has returned early from his injury and is currently taking part in the Tokyo Open. The Serbian tennis star, who has lost cool on the court in the past, was once again angered by an incident which took place during his round of 16 match.

Novak Djokovic let out a heated rant on the court during Tokyo Open round of 16 match against Go Soeda.

The incident took place with the Serbian comfortably in the lead. Soeda hit the ball which supposedly landed outside the court, only for the umpire to give the point to the Japanese player. Djokovic did not take the challenge initially, after complaining that he heard someone say out.

“I challenged the call. Don’t play these games with me. It is like this out. I heard a noise and she said out. She didn’t show it but she said out,” Djokovic seemingly said to the chair umpire during the match. (via Essentially Sports)

The chair umpire then called the boy standing alongside the world number one and questioned him regarding the incident.

“Don’t be afraid, did you make any noise?” before telling Djokovic, “I will allow the challenge.”

The Serbian tennis star took the challenge where replays showed the ball to land outside the court, proving him right and his call succesful.

Novak Djokovic beat Go Soeda comfortably by a score of 6-3, 7-5. He will next face Lucas Pouille in the quarter-finals.