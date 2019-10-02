Serena Williams’s coach reveals by which year Roger Federer intends to retire

Roger Federer continues to play at the top-most level, despite being thirty-eight years of age. The Swiss star is currently number three in the world rankings and is looking for his twenty-first Grand Slam title. However, Serena Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou has revealed by when he intends to retire from the game.

Serena Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Roger Federer intends to retire by 2020, after taking part in the Olympics.

“Roger was usually skipping the clay-court season to avoid the risk of injuries and give himself the best possibility to win Wimbledon, which takes place three weeks after the French Open,” he said. (via Tennis World USA)

“Coming back to this option at 37 years of age may seem strange but Roger is a very rational person. I feel he intends to retire in 2020 after the Olympics and so this year it may have been the last time he played on clay. I think he wanted to give his farewell to those clay-court tournaments and French Open.”

Meanwhile, Mouratoglu also had high praise in store for Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, stating that the fans are witnessing something extraordinary.

“It’s absolutely out of the ordinary. We were not aware enough of the amazing opportunity we have to see the most amazing generation of champions in sports history.

“To be playing at this level at their age, they need to keep fresh and the ambition to win everything, evolving his game because tennis changed a lot in the last 15 years.”

Roger Federer is currently in Shanghai to participate in the Shanghai Rolex Masters. He is also scheduled to play the ATP Finals later this year, having secured his qualification.