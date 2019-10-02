Roger Federer has garnered a huge following over his tennis career. The Swiss star has amassed over twelve million followers on Twitter, while also boasting a considerable presence on other social platforms. The twenty-time Grand Slam winner needed the help of his followers to decide which movie to watch in-flight!

Roger Federer got involved with his fans in an impromptu Twitter session, where his followers pitched movies for him to watch during his flight to Shanghai. The Swiss tennis star is set for an appearance in the Shanghai Rolex Masters starting from October 5, as he bids to get over his Grand Slam-less year.

Federer, after hearing hundreds of movie recommendations, specified his search even further. The tennis superstar asked his followers to suggest him a Bollywood classic!

A Bollywood classic maybe? 🤷‍♂️ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

And fans responded with enthusiasm:

Watch DDLJ. Greatest movie ever made in Bollywood. — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) October 2, 2019

Sholay– a perfect watch

Lagaan– blend of cricket and history

Jodha Akbar– A beautiful love story with historical touch

Dangal– True story at its best — Mohan Ujwal (@MOHANUJWAL) October 2, 2019

How about a Bollywood/Hollywood classic … SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE — RolexShMasters (@SH_RolexMasters) October 2, 2019

Whether Roger Federer finally settled in on movie to watch, we’ll have to wait to find out another day. Nevertheless, the Swiss tennis star should be landing in Shanghai soon, where he’ll take part in the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

Federer has won this particular competition twice before, with his last title coming in 2017. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic has lifted the trophy on four occasions and will be vying for his fifth after seemingly recovering from his injury, which ruled him out midway through the 2019 US Open.