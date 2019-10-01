Novak Djokovic reveals his take on comparisons with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal have defined this particular era of tennis. The three are considered not only to be the best in their time but also the best in history. However, Djokovic is not too happy with the comparisons and says that he is focused on building his own legacy.

Novak Djokovic has shut down comparisons with fellow tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian star states that he is focused on his own path and wants to build his own legacy.

“I understand why people want to talk about record-breaking, but I feel like we all have our own path, and we all have different careers and just different journeys through life and through tennis,” Djokovic said. (via Express)