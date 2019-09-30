Roger Federer reveals the one question he hated being asked

Roger Federer will go down as one of the greatest sportsmen ever, following his exploits in tennis. The Swiss star, now thirty-eight, has had a stunning career spanning two decades, during which he has won twenty Grand Slams. However, there was one thing which constantly irritated him.

Roger Federer hated being asked questions about his retirement, he himself revealed. The twenty-time Grand Slam winner has been asked questions about the same topic for at least a decade now, however, he no longer gets irritated by the same.

“Not anymore. But 10 years ago, I found it very strange,” said Federer to Swiss publication Coop Zeitung. (via Express)

“At the French Open, someone asked me and I was 28 at the time. I thought I was still playing until 32 or 33.

“Then I had a phase where those questions really got on my nerves, but I always answered them.

“And now we are ready that people have to ask me in every interview because it could be that I am blurting it out at this moment. I do not do it. (laughs) No, I can handle it today.

“I do not know it myself. I keep saying it, I wish I knew.”

Roger Federer most recently won the Laver Cup with Team Europe, his third in a row. He is currently on a short break following which he will return to the court.