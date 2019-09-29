Roger Federer sets impressive tennis rankings record ahead of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer will finish 2019 without a Grand Slam title to his name. The Swiss star came closest to winning the Wimbledon, however despite two championship points, lost to Novak Djokovic. Nevertheless, he has achieved an impressive milestone this year.

Roger Federer may not have had the perfect season but he still managed to set a truly remarkable record. The Swiss star became the first male player to achieve at least two-hundred weeks at the first, second, and third position in tennis rankings. (Tennis World USA)

Federer already holds the record of being the world number one the highest number of weeks till now. The twenty-time Grand Slam winner has reigned supreme in the men’s rankings over three hundred and ten weeks in his entire career. Tennis legend Pete Sampras is in second with two hundred and eighty-six weeks, while Novak Djokovic third in two hundred and seventy. Rafael Nadal is also in the mix, having spent one hundred and ninety-six weeks atop the rankings.

Meanwhile, Federer has also spent two hundred and eighteen weeks occupying the second position in the rankings. Finally, the Swiss star has completed two hundred weeks at number three recently, making him the first tennis men’s player to do so.

Roger Federer is expected to participate in the ATP Finals this year, having qualified already.