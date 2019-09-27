Roger Federer sends classy message to Rafael Nadal after playing in Laver Cup despite injury

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal gave fans several memorable moments when the pair got together for the 2019 Laver Cup. Unfortunately, the duo could not compete in the Doubles match-up due to an injury to Nadal. Federer has now sent a classy message to his arch-rival for his contributions to the tournament.

Roger Federer has thanked Rafael Nadal for playing in the Laver Cup 2019 despite carrying an injury. The Spaniard participated on Day 2 of the tournament but was ruled out of Day 3, thereby ruling out the possibility of a Federer-Nadal Doubles team-up.

“Rafa Nadal also felt discomfort. I very much appreciate what he did and showed how important the Laver Cup is for him,” Federer said. (via Express)

The Swiss star, who won his third straight Laver Cup with Team Europe also revealed the physical toll the competition took on him.

“I am very well, except that after winning the Laver I lost my voice.

“Possibly I shouted very loudly for a long time at the match point, but I am fine.

“Physically it was the best Laver Cup of my career. In the first two years, I had problems on my back, I felt very stiff and now it’s not like that.”

Finally, Federer also revealed his plans for the future following a successful defence of the friendly competition.

“I will have a few days off after the Laver and I look forward to taking advantage of them,” he said.