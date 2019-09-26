Stefanos Tsitsipas explains how he can beat Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas is widely considered as one of the players talented and driven enough to make it big in the world of tennis, and possibly even succeed the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

As dominant as that trio have been, there is no doubt that Tsitsipas has the game and the mental strength to go all the way and maybe even become world number one.

And he isn’t one to doubt his abilities either, as he revealed recently.

“In order to get higher in the rankings, we have to surpass them and it’s quite a difficult task,” Tsitsipas said during the Zhuhai Championships.

“But we are working on it, by ‘we’ I mean the young guys.

“As my slogan goes, don’t wait for an opportunity, create it.

“So I like to go after that and I don’t think it’s right to wait because you kind of surrender when you wait.”

Novak Djokovic had called the Greek player a new star in the tennis world, and Tsitsipas appreciated the gesture.

“I am honoured that many players and people and everyone says that I’m the next thing because I remember years ago when no one would really talk about me,” Tsitsipas said.

“It’s nice to see that change and see myself growing as a player, and respected and also talked about.”