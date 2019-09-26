Dominic Thiem explains how it felt to play with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal at Laver Cup

The Laver Cup 2019 was a phenomenal tournament that ended in victory for Team Europe once again, and Dominic Thiem can only praise Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for it.

Thiem considered it an honour to play in the same team as the dominant duo, and recounted what it felt to be alongside them on court.

“It was an amazing weekend, really long days, but unbelievably funny, a perfect end. It’s always an unbelievable experience to spend time with the big stars and hopefully I will be able to be back next year in Boston,” Thiem said.

“It’s nice, because all year long we are all for ourselves. We have to fight against these great players. So it feels good to be teammates with them and don’t have to play against them. To help each other to win the Laver Cup for Europe, it makes it a good week.

“It’s my sixth year on tour, so I know all of these guys. There was no surprise. We really understand each other well. We have a good relationship.”

Thiem was unable to get his match against Nick Kyrgios during the Laver Cup because of an injury withdrawal, while Kyrgios and Nadal didn’t play either, but the tournament was nonetheless a memorable one for all involved.