Rafael Nadal’s uncle reveals by when he will surpass Roger Federer’s Grand Slam tally

Rafael Nadal has almost caught up to Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race. The Spanish star now trails his Swiss counterpart by just one title and according to his uncle, he could surpass the tennis great very soon.

According to Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, the Spaniard will overtake Roger Federer’s Grand Slam tally within the next year.

“I understand that he is 33 years old, but at the same time I think that Federer is also older,” Toni Nadal said. (via Express)

“Today Rafael is more favourite than Federer to win Roland Garros and the Australian Open.”

Furthermore, Toni Nadal also gave his views on his nephew’s nineteenth Grand Slam win weeks ago in the USA. The Spaniard beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win the US Open and finish the year with two Grand Slam title.s

“I felt great joy when I saw him rise with the nineteenth Grand Slam,” he added.