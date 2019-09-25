Rafael Nadal’s uncle reveals by when he will surpass Roger Federer’s Grand Slam tally

Rafael Nadal has almost caught up to Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race. The Spanish star now trails his Swiss counterpart by just one title and according to his uncle, he could surpass the tennis great very soon.
According to Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, the Spaniard will overtake Roger Federer’s Grand Slam tally within the next year.
“I understand that he is 33 years old, but at the same time I think that Federer is also older,” Toni Nadal said. (via Express)
“Today Rafael is more favourite than Federer to win Roland Garros and the Australian Open.”
Furthermore, Toni Nadal also gave his views on his nephew’s nineteenth Grand Slam win weeks ago in the USA. The Spaniard beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win the US Open and finish the year with two Grand Slam title.s
“I felt great joy when I saw him rise with the nineteenth Grand Slam,” he added.
“I watched the game with concern from the third set when Rafa gave up a game, the picture was complicated, and from here Medvedev began to play better than Rafa and little by little the game went away, but once he won it was a great joy.
“I know that if one is overwhelmed by problems you end up getting tired, I think Rafael has a very good virtue because he has always known how to face problems.”
Rafael Nadal is expected to miss the month of October due to his injury and an upcoming wedding. However, the Spanish tennis star will likely return in time for the ATP Finals.