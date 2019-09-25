Roger Federer says he and Rafael Nadal are not ‘best friends’; comments on Spaniard’s Laver Cup withdrawal

The 2019 Laver Cup brought two fan-favourite superstars together. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal spent a majority of those three days together on court. However, despite that, Federer has insisted that he and Nadal are not best friends.

Roger Federer stated that he and Rafael Nadal are not best friends after their second Laver Cup success together. However, the Swiss tennis star did say that the two do respect each other and are honest to each other.

“To be honest we understand each other very, very well. What I like of Rafa is how open and honest we are one another,” said Federer. (via Tennis World USA)

“We respect each other so much. Are we best friends? I do not think so. He has better friends than me and me too. But in the end, it’s about the respect. When we fight on the court, we are rivals.”

The twenty-time Grand Slam winner also commented on Nadal’s sudden withdrawal from the competition.

“He told me about all the problems he recently had with his hand. On Sunday morning, I was the first to receive his message that he was not able to play and he was disappointed and sad. I told him I would have understood and that there were some great other players on the team.”

Rafael Nadal is expected to not return to action in October, with the Spaniard set for his wedding. Meanwhile, Roger Federer is likely to continue his build-up towards the ATP Finals, which will take place later his year.