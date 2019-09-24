Alexander Zverev reveals how Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal helped him win tiebreak in Laver Cup decider

Team Europe’s Alexander Zverev has revealed how Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s help during the Laver Cup 2019 decider helped him win the tiebreak and the tournament with it.

Zverev was scheduled to face Team World’s Milos Raonic in the last match of the competition which ultimately turned out to be the decider. With both the players winning a set apiece, a tiebreaker was played to decide the winner of the tournament.

The 22-year-old German held his nerves and went on to win the match 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 and get Team Europe across the line with a 13-11 lead. Zverev has now revealed how Federer and Nadal helped him before the tiebreak which helped him stay positive.

“Everybody helped me, the crowd especially. I don’t think I have ever played in an atmosphere like that before.

“You know, it’s been absolutely amazing. Actually, Rafa and Roger helped me a lot before the tiebreak and going into our locker room where we had a little bit of a break, and they gave me a lot of nice words, a lot of positivity.

“And how they were on the bench and how everybody was on the bench was an unbelievable feeling for me to win in the end,” said Zverev as reported by Tennis World USA.