Rafael Nadal reveals what it was like working with Roger Federer for Laver Cup 2019

The Laver Cup 2019 proved to be a popular one among fans, with the tournament bringing together tennis’s top stars. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal got to work together again, much to the delight of fans. Nadal now reveals what it was like working with his arch-nemesis.

Rafael Nadal reveals that it was very easy working with Roger Federer during their three-fay-long tournament in Geneva. The pair were part of Team Europe for Laver Cup 2019 and were constantly involved in giving other players, and each other, helpful pointers.

“It is very easy,” Nadal said. (via Express)

“At the end of the day, we have our age. And we are not 20 anymore.

“We appreciate each other so much and all of the things we made together during our very long careers that we are having.

“We really enjoy being apart of this great atmosphere here in the Laver Cup. Being together, sharing opinions, different perspectives on how we see the game.

“And honestly it is great to have him on the team. Great team spirit I think.”

The pair will meet once again in the ATP Finals later this year, for which both have already qualified. Following that, the two of them are expected to make their way to Australia to participate in the first Grand Slam of the calendar year – the Australian Open.