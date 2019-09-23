Team Europe were handed a major blow in the Laver Cup 2019 after Rafael Nadal was ruled out with an injury. Nevertheless, the champions prolonged their reign in the competition, beating Team World in a close encounter. Nadal, meanwhile, revealed what’s next for him following a premature end to his tournament.

Rafael Nadal revealed that he will take some rest following Laver Cup 2019 culmination, spending time with friends and family in the process. The Spaniard came straight for the competition in Geneva after his US Open heroics, during which he beat Daniil Medvedev in a five-setter final.

“I think I need some rest,” said Nadal. (via Express)

“I’ll take some days off with the family and friends. And then let’s see and then it’s gonna be time to be back.

“Now it is time to enjoy this victory. It has been an amazing month and a half. I didn’t have much time to enjoy New York.

“I was completely destroyed for a week. And then I came here straight.

“So that’s very positive energy and it’s very special to go on holiday with this victory.”

Rafael Nadal is not expected to return to action in October, with his wedding set to take place on October 19. However, he is set to play in the ATP Finals towards the year-end, barring any serious injury.