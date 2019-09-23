Team Europe star reveals the effect Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal had on him during Laver Cup 2019

The 2019 Laver Cup proved to be a much closely-fought affair than previously imagined, with Team Europe sealing a come-from-behind win over Team World. One of the members of the winning team reveals the impact Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had on him during the three days.

Team Europe star Stefanos Tsitsipas, appearing in his first Laver Cup, revealed the impact Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had on him. Both stars were on hand to give coaching advice to their teammates and also each other over the course of the three-day event in Geneva.

Tsitispas, meanwhile, reveals that playing with them opened his mind:

“I have to say that that kind of opened my mind a little bit, having all these great human beings in my team, trying to know them a little bit better,” he said. (via Tennis World USA)

“The chemistry is great. We are actually feeling each other really well. Doubles was pretty good today, despite the loss. I really felt connected with Rafa. I felt that we both fought hard and really wanted to get away with a victory.

“Didn’t happen. They played pretty well. They got a little bit lucky. I actually enjoy every single day going out on the court, having all of them support me, having me support them. I feel like it’s a different eye, a different view of this sport we are used to playing individually.

“It kind of gives it a new perspective and a fresh, kind of like an evolution, I will call it.”

Team Europe has taken the cup with them for the third year in a row. The competition will return in 2020 and will take place across the Atlantic in Boston, USA.