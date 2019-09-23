Roger Federer gives incredible speech following Laver Cup 2019 win

Roger Federer was in fine form to help Team Europe to their third successive Laver Cup win. The Swiss tennis star turned the tournament around with a timely win over John Isner before Alexander Zverev sealed the cup in Europe’s favour. Here’s what Federer had to say following the conclusion of the competition.

Team Europe lifted their third straight Laver Cup, after last-day heroics from Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev. The title-holders fell behind to Team World on Day 3, after losing the first two matches. Nevertheless, Federer fought back to force the decider, which Zverev then converted in favour of Europe.

“What a weekend it has been,” said Federer. (via Express)

“The idea of the concept was trying to bring tennis to the people.

“Make it fun, make it a weekend maybe which is unforgettable and just something very special. And I felt it was.

“I can’t thank the city of Geneva enough and all the players who fought their heart out.

“I think it’s been absolutely incredible. Congratulations Team World for an unbelievable fight.

“Can’t wait for the next one in Boston. So many emotions. It’s been an unbelievable rollercoaster.

“This concludes a dream weekend for me to be playing in Switzerland.

“Thank you for all the noise you’ve made. I’ve loved every moment.”

Laver Cup will cross the Atlantic in 2020 and will take place in Boston, USA.