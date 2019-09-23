WATCH: Team Europe’s incredible celebrations post Laver Cup 2019 win

Team Europe won their third successive Laver Cup title, following a closely-fought win in Geneva. The Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal led side almost saw their rivals lift the trophy for the first time, only for Alexander Zverev to seal the win in the last match. Here’s how they celebrated after lifting the trophy.

Team Europe retained the Laver Cup following a 12-11 win over Team World in Geneva. The latter took the lead in the tournament for the first time on Day 3, following two early wins. However, Team Europe hit back, first through Roger Federer and then Alexander Zverev to complete the turnaround.

Here’s how they celebrated on court:

Meanwhile, the celebrations moved into the locker room for the champions, a clip of which was released on social media.

Team Europe also took the time to come up with a synchronised celebration, an iteration of which they whipped out on court, as see below:

For the third straight year, the Roger Federer-led side claimed the trophy, although they were pushed to the very end by their rivals. Nonetheless, fans were left disappointed this time around after an injury ruled out Rafael Nadal from playing alongside Roger Federer in Day 3 Doubles match.

Laver Cup will now return in 2020.