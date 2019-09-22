BREAKING: After Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Laver Cup, replacement announced

After Rafael Nadal, Australian star Nick Kyrgios has also pulled out of the ongoing Laver Cup, due to injury.

And Taylor Fritz has been named as his replacement in Team World’s upcoming singles’ game against Team Europe’s Dominic Thiem.

Take a look at the official announcement right below:

As you already know by now, Kyrgios was actually due to face Rafael Nadal in the second match of Day Three, but the Spaniard pulled out with a hand injury earlier on Sunday.

Thiem was then named Nadal’s replacement for the match, and now, it turns out that Kyrgios will also not appear for the game.

Following the first match of the day, which saw John Isner and Jack Sock of Team World beat Team Europe’s Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas in well-contested doubles’ encounter, Team World captain John McEnroe announced that Kyrgios will not be able to play.

“Unfortunately Nick [Kyrgios] is not ready to go. We are going to be going into conference. Stay tuned, you will know about the replacement soon.”

Take a look at the video below, to watch McEnroe’s interview:

About ten minutes after McEnroe made his statement, it was established that Taylor Fritz will replace the Australian in the upcoming match.

Thus, a contest which was originally supposed to be held between Nadal and Kyrgios, will now be played between Thiem and Fritz.