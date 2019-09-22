Rafael Nadal reveals what he told Roger Federer after Laver Cup injury withdrawal

After withdrawing from the ongoing Laver Cup due to injury, Rafael Nadal revealed that he had text Roger Federer and asked him to find another player to play doubles with, as he had woken up with inflammation on his left hand.

Nadal played back-to-back matches on Saturday and appeared to shake off the injury concerns from Friday, but his situation worsened on Sunday, when he was scheduled to play another set of back-to-back matches.

The Spaniard was selected to play doubles with Federer against Team World’s John Isner and Jack Sock. And he would have followed that with a showdown against Nick Kyrgios.

Later, the 33-year-old spoke to broadcaster Mark Petchey about the injury, and revealed he has been dealing with the problem for a long time.

“In the morning I woke up with the feeling that something is inflamed on the hand and immediately I texted Roger [Federer], Team Europe vice-captain Thomas [Enqvist] and captain Bjorn Borg that we need to find a solution because I don’t think I am the right one to play.”

“We have a great team so I really believe that without being at 100 per cent, the other guys are unbelievable,” he further added.

And now, it has been understood that Stefanos Tsitsipas will replace Nadal in the doubles’ game with Federer, whereas Dominic Thiem will lock horns with Australian star Nick Kyrgios in the singles’ game.

