Rafael Nadal reacts to missing out on Roger Federer partnership in Laver Cup 2019

Tennis men’s World No.2 star Rafael Nadal has responded to questions on his injury, while also adding that he will miss out on the upcoming doubles’ game in the ongoing 2019 Laver Cup, where he was supposed to play alongside Roger Federer.

“I have been forced to resign from the Laver Cup due to a swelling in my left hand”, Nadal clarified.

He further said that he will not be able to play the two games which he had scheduled for on Sunday – the doubles’ game with Federer as mentioned above, and the singles’ match against Australian star Nick Kyrgios.

“I’m sad, of course, especially for the doubles’ match with Roger [Federer],” the Spaniard said.

“I am not so worried about the singles’ game, as my replacement [Dominic] Thiem is guaranteed to win.”

“I had bad sensations in my hand, it is an inflammation in the joint of the hand, not the wrist. Sometimes you get up better and sometimes worse, when you have discomfort like that.”

“This time I was a little more inflamed and I felt that feeling as a palpitation, so since we have a great team, I thought that I may not be the best person to play on this important day,” he explained his reason to withdraw.

It has been understood that Stefanos Tsitsipas will replace Nadal in the doubles’ game, while Dominic Thiem will take on Kyrgios instead of him in the singles’ match.

Quotes via AS.