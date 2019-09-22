BREAKING: Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup, year-end World No.1 chances in doubt

It has been understood that tennis World No.2 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Sunday’s encounters in the ongoing 2019 Laver Cup, due to an injury to his wrist.

Take a look at the official announcement below:

Following consultation with the Laver Cup competition doctor @RafaelNadal has withdrawn from his matches today due to a wrist injury. — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2019

“I’ve had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I’m so disappointed I’m not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest,” Nadal clarified, while announcing his decision to withdraw.

.@RafaelNadal has clarified his injury after withdrawing from both #LaverCup matches today: “I’ve had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I’m so disappointed I’m not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest. — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2019

The Spaniard defeated Milos Raonic on Saturday and later, lost the doubles clash with his European teammate Stefanos Tsitsipas against Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock.

On Sunday, he was scheduled to play in a single’ game against Nick Kyrgios, and also in a doubles’ game with Roger Federer, against the American pair of John Isner and Jack Sock.

Tennis World USA establishes that Federer will now pair up with Stefanos Tsitsipas for the doubles’ clash, whereas Dominic Thiem will take on Kyrgios in the singles’ game on the deciding day of the competition. Roberto Bautista Agut was kept as a reserve for Team Europe, but it is unclear as to whether he will play.

As of right now, Team Europe which comprises Nadal, Federer, Tsitsipas, Thiem, Fabio Fognini and Alexander Zverev are leading 7-5 against Team World (Kyrgios, Sock, John Isner, Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz) before the last four matches that carry three points each.

Meanwhile, if Nadal is not able to return from injury quickly enough, he may even find it difficult to participate in the upcoming ATP Finals, where he has a shot at winning the title, also to displace Novak Djokovic as the World No.1 by the end of the year.