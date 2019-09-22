What Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal told Stefanos Tsitsipas during Laver Cup 2019 doubles encounter

The 2019 Laver Cup is going on at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, and already we have witnessed some great moments in the tournament – most of them involving Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

On Friday, Federer and Nadal teamed up together to help Fabio Fognini – yet another member of Team Europe in the competition – while the latter was facing Jack Sock in a singles’ game. Unfortunately, Fognini lost despite having two of the world’s best players coaching him by the sidelines.

Later, on Saturday, the Swiss and Spanish tennis legends were at it once again – as they provided coaching advice to Stefanos Tsitsipas, during the doubles’ game against Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock, both players belonging to Team World.

Tsitsipas made a bad start to the match as both Kyrgios and Sock attacked and broke him in the opening game.

Nadal then opened the scoring for Team Europe by holding serve for 1-2 and later, at the changeover, he and Federer encouraged Tsitsipas and asked him to shed his fears.

“Great hold at the net. Super solid. Just keep moving forward. You can’t go backwards,” Federer was quoted as saying. He further added:

“Keep swinging, don’t be scared because good things happen when you go for it.”

“Do you think I should swing a little more on my serve?” Tsitsipas asked.

To which the 38-year-old replied: “Maybe. They connected well.”

Nadal then chimed in as well: “They returned very well. Just change a little bit the slice.”

“The speed is fine?” Tsitsipas asked his next doubt.

“Look, they aren’t going to return like this every time. Don’t change everything. Don’t worry about it. If this is what it is going to take for them to break you, OK it is all right,” Federer explained.

Eventually, Kyrgios and Sock defeated Nadal and Tsitsipas, scoreboard reading 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in the end.

However, undoubtedly, the Greek tennis star is not going to forget the day for a long, long time.

Quotes via Express.

Image via Twitter.