Laver Cup 2019: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to partner up for doubles on Day 3 – full schedule

The Laver Cup 2019 enters its third and final day with Team Europe leading 7-5 over Team World. There are four matches scheduled for the final day and while the leaders need two wins to seal the cup, Team World need to win three of them.

The day will start with a blockbuster doubles encounter where Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will pair up against John Isner and Jack Sock. The legendary duo would want to give Team Europe their first three points of the day and make it easy for themselves in the matches that will follow.

Another high-profile encounter scheduled for the day is the singles match between Nadal and Australian star Nick Kyrgios. The first of three singles matches of the day will be played just after the doubles encounter, which means the 33-year-old Spaniard will have to feature in two back-to-back matches.

Federer will then feature in the third match of the day. He will be up against John Isner and if Team Europe win their first two encounters today, the Swiss will have the chance to win the tournament for his side in front of the home crowd.

Alexander Zverev and Milos Raonic will play the fourth and last match of the day, and of the tournament. Today’s action will start at 12 PM local time (6 PM SGT) and will be played in a single session, unlike the first two days of the competition.

Here is the Laver Cup 2019 Day 3 schedule in full:

Match 1 (12 PM local time; 6 PM SGT)

Rafael Nadal/Roger Federer (Europe) vs John Isner/Jack Sock (World)

Match 2

Rafael Nadal (Europe) vs Nick Kyrgios (World)

Match 3

Roger Federer (Europe) vs John Isner (World)

Match 4

Alexander Zverev (Europe) vs Milos Raonic (World)

NOTE: Matches 2, 3 & 4’s timings will vary according to the length of the match that precedes them. Every win carries 3 points today.