Nick Kyrgios jokes about why he lost concentration vs Roger Federer in Laver Cup 2019 game

Team World’s Nick Kyrgios was in a great position to hand Team Europe and Roger Federer a big blow. He was leading 5-4 in the second set after having secured the first but a loss in concentration meant the Swiss great made a comeback to win the match in a tiebreaker.

The Australian, after losing the singles encounter, returned to partner Jack Sock in Team World’s third win of the tournament as the duo defeated the pair of Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas. At the end of Day 2, Team Europe were leading 7-5.

The 24-year-old joked about why he lost concentration during the encounter vs Federer after the match. “I lost concentration, I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I’m being genuinely honest. I’d marry her right now, right now,” Kyrgios joking said as reported by Express.

On a more serious note, the Australian was all praise for the Laver Cup tournament and why he looks forward to playing in the tennis tournament every year.

“I feel like this is the ultimate event. You’re playing for Europe and playing for the rest of the World,” added Kyrgios.

“I’m just out there trying to do what’s best for my team. If that’s me watching them play, standing out there for practice, I’m going to do whatever they need.”