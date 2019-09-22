Rafael Nadal thanks Roger Federer for returning coaching favour on Day 2 of Laver Cup 2019

Team Europe took a 7-5 lead over Team World by the end of Day 2 of Laver Cup 2019 as both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their respective singles matches.

Nadal had helped Federer with coaching tips during the latter’s encounter against Nick Kyrgios where the Swiss lost the first set and was down 5-4 in the second. The 38-year-old made an incredible comeback from there and went on to win the last two sets and secure two points for his side.

In the second singles encounter of the day, Nadal was up against Milos Raonic. The Spaniard was too good for his Canadian counterpart and won the match in straight sets – 6-3, 7-6. After his win, the 19-time Grand Slam winner thanked his teammates and especially Federer for helping him during the match.

“All the players help each other. Roger and I have a good relationship and we know each other very well after playing so many times against each other,” explained Nadal.

“So it’s great to have him telling me things, as well as Bjorn, Thomas or any player really because sometimes things from outside are more clear than from inside. I am happy and lucky to be in such a great team.”