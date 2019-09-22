Roger Federer happy he didn’t retire ‘long time ago’ and hails crowd at Laver Cup 2019 after win vs Nick Kyrgios

Team Europe’s Roger Federer came out victorious in a three-setter vs Team World star Nick Kyrgios in Laver Cup 2019. The Swiss great was all praise for the crowd at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.

After going down in the first set, the Swiss great won the next two, with a bit of help from teammate Rafael Nadal, as Federer himself admitted. The 38-year-old sealed the match 6-7, 7-5, 10-7 and by the end of Day 2, Team Europe were leading 7-5.

Talking about the fans and the reception he receives every time he comes out in the stadium, Federer said that he is happy that he didn’t retire a long time ago as he would have missed the atmosphere at Palexpo.

“I had goosebumps during the game. I can’t deny that. I’m not immune to it. I’m just very happy that I get to feel this in my home country,” he said.

“If I would have retired a long time ago, I wouldn’t have this moment right now today, so it was worth it maybe because of a moment like this also to stay on the tour. The house almost came down, it was that loud. So that was something very special for me,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner added.