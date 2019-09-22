Roger Federer accepts Rafael Nadal saved him in Laver Cup 2019 match vs Nick Kyrgios

Team Europe’s Roger Federer avoided a scare against Team World star Nick Kyrgios in the Laver Cup 2019 to come out victorious in three sets.

At one point, the Swiss great was trailing 7-6, 5-4 and it looked like the Australian youngster would come out on top eventually. However, Federer’s composure and teammate Rafael Nadal’s coaching tips helped him save the day for himself and his team.

Talking to the media after his win, the 38-year-old accepted that rival and friend Nadal saved him against Kyrgios. He eventually won the match 7-6, 5-7, 7-10.

“Rafa saved me today,” Federer said. “I really enjoy his clarity in his advice. He gives you self-assurance. He’s a great problem/solution-finder, how to get through that.

“He’s not scared of changing a winning tactic, and he’s also a big believer in investing. You know, and I do similar things, so it’s very enjoyable to hear him speak, especially during the game,” he added.

Federer praised the fans and the atmosphere at Palexpo as well after his match vs Kyrgios.

“I had goosebumps during the game. I can’t deny that,” said the 20-time Grand Slam champion. “I’m not immune to it. I’m just very happy that I get to feel this in my home country.

“If I would have retired a long time ago, I wouldn’t have this moment right now today, so it was worth it maybe because of a moment like this also to stay on the tour. The house almost came down, it was that loud. So that was something very special for me.”